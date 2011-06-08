Alexander Wende

"R" for Realtyweb.com

"R" for Realtyweb.com alex wende logodesign r realty house letter typography identity mark monogram stripes black white negative space logos branding symbol alexander wende alexwende
"R" for Realtyweb.com (Website is not designed by me)

RealtyWeb.com combines 3rd party data and information on close to 30,000 state and local real estate markets to help the consumer and the real estate professional make educated decisions.

