Tauromachy

Part of an unused proposal for the visual of an upcoming art exhibition in Prague. On the theme of bullfighting, the aim was something original, dynamic, aggressive, strong, 'bloody', full of tension, recognisable, etc. I integrated bull horns directly into the lettering and used sharp points and angles to keep the overall style strong and energetic (the arrangement of 'ie' - 'y' at the end allows for language spelling variations).
The second set of concepts need to be stricter with more convention lettering, so unless another bullfighting related project comes along (you never know...), looks like this is going in the archives!