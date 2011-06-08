David Fernandez

Fat Mohawk - about us

David Fernandez
David Fernandez
  • Save
Fat Mohawk - about us interface iconography
Download color palette

This probably won't see the light of day but i thought I'd share. It doesn't mean much out of context but the rest isn't done yet :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
David Fernandez
David Fernandez

More by David Fernandez

View profile
    • Like