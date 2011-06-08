Muhammad Ali Effendy

Lure Hair Spot UV finish

Lure Hair Spot UV finish visiting card card business card salons women human indian feminine appealing beauty glamour charm attractive lure lh effendy mark monogram luxury luxurious extension extensions hairs hair logo minimal identity brand identity printed
Always love to see our crafted work printed. LARGER VIEW: http://twitpic.com/58ux7v

