Fabric Chains Co. Initial Layout Ideas

Fabric Chains Co. Initial Layout Ideas
Putting together initial layouts for a new company's website, trying to keep things simple and uncluttered. Getting the right spacing between elements is proving awkward. Early days though.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
