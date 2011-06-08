Kevin Steigerwald

Activity Box Banners

First of probably several shots I'll be posting of a new app we just shipped today.

The activity box acts as the hub of user action throughout the site as users look to buy and sell heavy equipment.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
