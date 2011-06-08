Watercolor Photoshop Practice

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Wanted to make a wallpaper for the new Zelda game coming out, that way I could practice some of my Photoshop painting skills. The goal was to try and emulate the same watercolor technique that's used for the official art (which is where the bird comes from by the way).
So how did I do? What would you say I could improve?