Watercolor Photoshop Practice

Watercolor Photoshop Practice illustration watercolor photoshop wallpaper practice zelda skyward sword
Wanted to make a wallpaper for the new Zelda game coming out, that way I could practice some of my Photoshop painting skills. The goal was to try and emulate the same watercolor technique that's used for the official art (which is where the bird comes from by the way).

So how did I do? What would you say I could improve?

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
