Vues Icon icon ios icon iphone icon blue metal wood eye bullseye inset deep reflection textured analytics
Vues is an iPad Google Analytics viewer, focusing on creating an interesting user experience rather than just giving the user the standard green/blue on what background that comes with GA's standard view.

The application itself is full of wood textures and custom interface elements.

This is the icon for the app.

