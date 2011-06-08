Egor Kosten

Social App In Progress

Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
  • Save
Social App In Progress egoraz feed application iphone news
Download color palette

here is an app that I'm currently working on

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
Designer & Illustrator

More by Egor Kosten

View profile
    • Like