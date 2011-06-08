Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

Designers Wanted new cool wanted designer work metro dynamis
You can define the next generation of applications. Metro Dynamis will make easy to make outstanding applications. It will put you to work on some of the coolest projects. It will bring bread to your table.

http://metrodynamis.com

Download the Preview Release to get the idea. Please note that this release is very raw. I will be releasing a new "Designers Friendly" one very soon.

If you have questions please comment here so it help others. Thanks.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
