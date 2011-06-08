Guy Haviv

History Of UI Design (slides)

slides keynote ui history visualdesign macos windows qnx beos msdos osx
Slides from my talk at Shenkar college of Design: History of Desktop OS UI design.

Check out the slides on:
http://tinyurl.com/gooya-ui

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
