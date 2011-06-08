Elias Keppens

Videos icon

Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens
  • Save
Videos icon ios iphone apple retina icon icons vector
Download color palette

Just a simple Videos icon replacement I made during my pause when studying for my exams. Hope you all like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens

More by Elias Keppens

View profile
    • Like