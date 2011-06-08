NealMcCullough

Hand Drawn Creative identity refresh

Hand Drawn Creative identity refresh
So I drew this as an accompanying graphic marque/motif/avatar for my refreshed corporate identity (it'll replace the clenched fist avatar I currently use everywhere)

Honest feedback please. I'm drawing tired tonight – I like it a lot at the minute, but maybe I'm just exhausted

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
