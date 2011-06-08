Gedeon Maheux

Retro Design - Unused Windows XP Look & Feel

Retro Design - Unused Windows XP Look & Feel
In July of 2000 the Iconfactory began working closely with Microsoft on the redesign of the Windows XP icon suite. We went through multiple looks and feels before we arrived at the solution Microsoft accepted. This was one of the early looks and feels I did for the project that was never used.

Shown here with permission. Enjoy!

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
