Que Sera, Sera

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
hand-lettering typography process design tattoo
Working on a tattoo design for the lovely Jacqui Oakley... Here's the start. I'd welcome any thoughts, I'm going for a decorative-but-modern-and-not-too-girly-but-still-sorta-girly-type-thing with it.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
