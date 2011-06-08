Christophe Schmitt

Applejuice

Christophe Schmitt
Christophe Schmitt
  • Save
Applejuice vector mascot apple
Download color palette

Vector Mascot for a french podcast.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Christophe Schmitt
Christophe Schmitt

More by Christophe Schmitt

View profile
    • Like