Jesse Penico

Neue Issue 08 - Cover Comp

Jesse Penico
Jesse Penico
  • Save
Neue Issue 08 - Cover Comp neue magazine print magazine design cover
Download color palette

Concept for the upcoming cover for issue 08 of Neue Magazine. Very rough.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Jesse Penico
Jesse Penico
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jesse Penico

View profile
    • Like