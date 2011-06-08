Dennis P Kramer

Mucca

Dennis P Kramer
Dennis P Kramer
  • Save
Mucca basketball vintage boxing
Download color palette

A little retro-inspired poster I'm working on for Mucca Design, my new place of work for the summer.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Dennis P Kramer
Dennis P Kramer

More by Dennis P Kramer

View profile
    • Like