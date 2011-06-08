Dimensional Website Header

Tammy Hart

My first shot!

This is a selection of a redesign I am working on for Guardian Tracking, a browser based software for employee documentation. Their niche is police agencies, so a dark, textured theme is what we chose for the header, while the main body text is dark grey on a light grey background. The clean buttons really make the calls to action pop off the textured background.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
