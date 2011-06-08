Dimensional Website Header

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first shot!
This is a selection of a redesign I am working on for Guardian Tracking, a browser based software for employee documentation. Their niche is police agencies, so a dark, textured theme is what we chose for the header, while the main body text is dark grey on a light grey background. The clean buttons really make the calls to action pop off the textured background.