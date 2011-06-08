Zach Waugh

Alfred Remote iPhone app concept

Alfred Remote iPhone app concept
Mockup of what an Alfred Remote iPhone app might look like. Full-size and more here: http://blog.zachwaugh.com/post/6322297644/alfred-remote-iphone-app-concept

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
