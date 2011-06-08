Dani Ward

What Cancer Cannot Do - Proposed Color Palette

I'm starting to put together a color palette for the poster series I'm creating based off of the poem "What Cancer Cannot Do." Each line of the poem will have its own poster, set on a prominent color (most likely...but also subject to change).

What I want to know is, do these colors work together? Even the beige/tan outline around the palette? Any and all suggestions are welcome.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
