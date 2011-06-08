Max Steenbergen

NES Zapper

NES Zapper nintendo nes controller classic icon nintendo entertainment system gun beam gun zapper light
Admit it, you tried to shot that dog as well playing Duck Hunt. Laughing at you when you missed...
Just like the NES controller, the Zapper has become a symbol of gaming peripherals.

