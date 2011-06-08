Marching Band Alternate

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Alternate design for the CSU Marching Band site that's occupying my time this month. Although it wasn't chosen by the client, I was a big fan of the darker green header and the stitching motif, echoing the band uniforms. The Ram's Head mark is an official university logo, copyright Colorado State University.
Again, typefaces are Tertre and Georgia.