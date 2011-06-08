Kyle Schaeffer

Screenfly Logo Design

Kyle Schaeffer
Kyle Schaeffer
  • Save
Screenfly Logo Design logo simple
Download color palette

A new logo design for Screenfly. http://quirktools.com/screenfly/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Kyle Schaeffer
Kyle Schaeffer

More by Kyle Schaeffer

View profile
    • Like