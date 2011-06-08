Visual Jams

Pet Rock

Pet Rock illustration aligator rock kid pet rock sailer suit
Been picking out my favorite stuff for my new site and this little guy stuck out! illustrated him back in school as part of a series for an OshKosh Re-brand, pretty funny stuff lol

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

