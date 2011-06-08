Become An Agent Button

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Working on a big call-to-action button for a custom Facebook welcome tab at the moment. The button is obviously meant to be bold and to encourage people to work for this company. Had to blur out anything that has to do with the client name but this is my biggest client by far so far. The tab is interactive with image carousels and a popover video player. Pretty exciting for me.