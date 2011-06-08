Kevin Richardson

Pods 2.0

Pods 2.0
WordPress is already sweet, but Pods makes it even sweeter. With the (free) release of Pods 2.0 coming at the end of this month, we thought it would be nice to give them a bit of facelift to make the release even more epic.

If you're a fan of WordPress and haven't yet heard of Pods, be sure to stay tuned. Your life is about to get easier.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
