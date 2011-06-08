Ionut Zamfir

Browsing system

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
Browsing system scroll scrollbar browse header ui user interface
Download color palette

This element is part of a personal application that will be released soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like