Dave Bailey

Permanence!

Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey
  • Save
Permanence! mason tattoo symbol black ink past master
Download color palette

Celebrating the first photo I've received of all the tattoo designs I've ever done!

Ede4e304d34211360439468d5bfd73d9
Rebound of
Masonic Past Master Tattoo
By Dave Bailey
View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey

More by Dave Bailey

View profile
    • Like