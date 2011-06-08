Caroline Hadilaksono

At The Gilmore Auto Show

Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono
  • Save
At The Gilmore Auto Show illustration sketch watercolor vintage cars
Download color palette

I went to the Gillmore Heritage Auto Show last Saturday and sketched a bit. See the full sketch here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono

More by Caroline Hadilaksono

View profile
    • Like