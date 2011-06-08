Russ Poulter

Web design evolving

web design ui texture depth
A bit more of a design I working on. It was a bit flat so I've been trying to give it some depth. Amazing how a little bit of shadow can make such a difference. Thoughts welcome.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
