Ballpoint Pen Graphic Style

Ballpoint Pen Graphic Style vector illustrator texture graphic style typography
Touching up a set of Illustrator Ballpoint Pen Graphic Styles specific for type. Will be in the next VM Crate which should hopefully be up this week.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
