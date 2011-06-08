Josh Hemsley

Mmmmhh... Appetizers

A new theme coming soon. Got to use @Brand_Clay's delicious looking food images for this one.

EDIT:
And as Aurélien pointed out, I was VERY inspired by pattern overlay technique from the last shot by the amazing @Julien. It is SEX-A.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
