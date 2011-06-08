Frank Lakatos

Waking Lights Press Kit

Frank Lakatos
Frank Lakatos
  • Save
Waking Lights Press Kit webpage
Download color palette

EPK concept for Waking Lights (www.wakinglights.com) and their upcoming EP

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Frank Lakatos
Frank Lakatos

More by Frank Lakatos

View profile
    • Like