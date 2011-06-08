Joey Ellis

Pew Pew Critters

Pew Pew Critters illustration sketch drawing monsters silly gun
This is where my head movies are taking me. I WILL MARRY PEW PEWS WITH MONSTERS. MUHAHHAHAAAHAHAHAAAA!!!

Ahem.

Anyway, I got lots o'doodles. Here are some for your peepers.

Rebound of
Raygun 52 Homework
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
