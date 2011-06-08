Pedja Rusic

Cables

Cables sorry
Cool graphic i just did, didn't take too long, original size is like 5k x 5k at 300 dpi all scalable vector elements a bit bigger view http://d.pr/FqtJ

PS: Sorry hated the preview for the first one :3

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
