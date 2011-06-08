Will Jardine

Crappy Sketch

Will Jardine
Will Jardine
  • Save
Crappy Sketch sketch app application drawing ios iphone
Download color palette

This morning I was flipping around in my sketchbook and found this crappy sketch I did for the Her Majesty of Sound app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Will Jardine
Will Jardine

More by Will Jardine

View profile
    • Like