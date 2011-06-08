strawberryluna

Ghost Ship By Day

strawberryluna
strawberryluna
  • Save
Ghost Ship By Day illustration design ship ocean ghost bright strawberryluna texture overprints sea
Download color palette

I have a minor obsession with ghost ships. There's just something spectacularly spooky and rad about a ship floating without a living crew that's always fascinated me.

Here is s a piece of a new art print diptych, (not screenprinted). I'm starting a series of giclees, and this is a peep at one of 'em! There is also a night version.

strawberryluna
strawberryluna

More by strawberryluna

View profile
    • Like