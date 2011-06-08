Stephen Ou

Artsy Editor - Image Resizing In Action

Artsy Editor - Image Resizing In Action
Here is the image resizing feature of Artsy Editor.

You simply drag the corner handle (on the right) to resize, and the size is shown live.

No more waiting for WordPress image editing overlay to load, and not knowing to choose 110% or 80%.

If you haven't, check out the editor in action: http://dribbble.com/shots/186181-Artsy-Editor-in-action

Or enter your email to receive a 50% off coupon at our launch: http://artsyeditor.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
