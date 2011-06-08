rob dobi

Bombshell

rob dobi
rob dobi
  • Save
Bombshell dobi fullbleed silhouette bomb
Download color palette

part of http://www.fullbleed.org series 11, available now. also as available as an 18 x 24 silkscreened poster.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
rob dobi
rob dobi

More by rob dobi

View profile
    • Like