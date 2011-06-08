🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Come the first week of July, I need to make some more money. Spending a week back in Oregon without pay. Besides being for hire that week in Portland (call me), I was thinking of making a shirt for the Portland Timbers fan base. RCTID, also know as Rose City Til I Die.
Custom type face for "Rose" Big thanks to Tyler Galpin, Riley Cran, & Ryan Clark for Liberator via Lost Type Co-op.