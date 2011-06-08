Come the first week of July, I need to make some more money. Spending a week back in Oregon without pay. Besides being for hire that week in Portland (call me), I was thinking of making a shirt for the Portland Timbers fan base. RCTID, also know as Rose City Til I Die.

Custom type face for "Rose" Big thanks to Tyler Galpin, Riley Cran, & Ryan Clark for Liberator via Lost Type Co-op.