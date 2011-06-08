Willem Labuschagne

Account Drop down

Willem Labuschagne
Willem Labuschagne
  • Save
Account Drop down menu css3 iceland lucozade
Download color palette

Style for the main menu for an upcoming project launch for Lucozade.

All of it's done with styles except for the words 'Log in' — due to the (annoying) fact that we have to dev in ASP.NET (VB) because of company restrictions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Willem Labuschagne
Willem Labuschagne

More by Willem Labuschagne

View profile
    • Like