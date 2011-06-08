Lukas Bischoff

Seaworld

Lukas Bischoff
Lukas Bischoff
  • Save
Seaworld sea whales save ink aquarell tusche analog
Download color palette

75 x 90 cm each | Ink and watercolor on Wood Panel
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Seaworld/1583891

enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Lukas Bischoff
Lukas Bischoff

More by Lukas Bischoff

View profile
    • Like