Thousand Wires Desktop View

This is the desktop view of my upcoming web app, Thousand Wires. I've been developing this for over a year now, and it's been in my head since sometime around 2003. The point of the app is to let people who own lots of electronic equipment map it out and see how it connects to their other equipment. It's especially useful for people who own recording studios, computer networks, bands that are constantly tearing down and setting up... you get the idea.

This view is the "desktop" that shows (via HTML5's Canvas) a visual view of your studio and all the wires you're using to connect it all. You can drag the items around to organize them and the wires follow along. When you run out of space, you can increase the canvas size without disturbing your current setup. To get to the other parts of the canvas that are off screen, you can drag that around as well. The edge on the right represents the edge of the desktop. In the future I'll be putting in a zoom feature, but that's a bit more problematic for a few different reasons.

I'm curious about the interaction though, because I've never used an app like this that relies so much on drag and drop. You drag and drop items, and then drag and drop the white board they're on. It feels natural to me, but I've been using it for entirely too long to have an objective opinion. Any feedback is appreciated.