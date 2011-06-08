Jorge Pedret

Italian Cook Dribble Shot

Italian Cook Dribble Shot cooq italian cook chef posca markers illustration
Today I was drawing a set of characters that a friend asked me to do for his startup. The italian cook is just one of them, I’ll post the rest in the following days.

Today I got a new set of 0.9-1.3mm Posca Markers shipped directly from Japan and I couldn’t wait to use them on these new drawings.

I love the texture that it creates after it dries, and how solid the color is compared to regular markers and watercolor paint… Although, the ink was eating away the paper, need to get something stronger.

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
