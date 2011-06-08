Pavel Pavlov

PushPull Animation

PushPull Animation animation motion colors berlin
PushPull is movie/production company, based in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Logo by Ivaylo Nedkov at fourplus.bg

See the motion - http://vimeo.com/24815683

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
