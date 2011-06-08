salvatore verazzo

Shot Voyager New

salvatore verazzo
salvatore verazzo
  • Save
Shot Voyager New logo design concept type
Download color palette

Just a little change on the mark.

0809215a79e43d284851fc9f03212124
Rebound of
Shot Voyager
By salvatore verazzo
View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
salvatore verazzo
salvatore verazzo

More by salvatore verazzo

View profile
    • Like