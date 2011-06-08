Steffen Hoffman

Flash Fit - Select Goals

Flash Fit - Select Goals fitness mobile iphone
Just started the vd for a new workout app, flashfit. This shot shows the "goal selection" in the onboarding flow.
Biggie size: http://i.imgur.com/XDoJp.jpg

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
