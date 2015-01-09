Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

FUNTIME Animation

Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Shea Lewis | Website Designer for designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Hire Us
  • Save
FUNTIME Animation seattle app application animation login mobile list iphone design
Download color palette

Made this animation for our on boarding design for a new app I am working on as a side project. Let me know what your thoughts are. This is just to get a basic idea of how it would look when you finish filling in your user name and account information.

Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2015
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
We build websites + landing pages for your business.
Hire Us

More by designsupply.io | App + Web Design

View profile
    • Like