Dave Chenell

iVenture

Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
Hire Me
  • Save
iVenture logo
Download color palette

a funky old school logo I just dug up from a few years ago

Part of a video that can be found here: http://vimeo.com/24809647

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
art / motion / code
Hire Me

More by Dave Chenell

View profile
    • Like